Local Students Named To Russell Sage Colleges Spring 2023 Dean’s List

TROY, NY – More than 400 students were named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Russell Sage College.

“On behalf of the Russell Sage College community, it is my great pleasure to congratulate the spring 2023 Dean’s List students,” said Andrea Rehn, undergraduate dean and dean of the School of Arts and Sciences. “We are very proud of their accomplishments!”

The following local students made the list:

Megan Ciulla of Richland

Kaitlyn Czerow of Oswego

To be placed on the Dean’s List for the semester, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while carrying a minimum of 12 credits in courses graded A-F, with no grades of Incomplete.

Russell Sage College serves more than 2,100 students in bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs on campuses in Albany and Troy, New York, as well as online. The Russell Sage experience includes The Gator Gateway, a curated, supported pathway to success for all undergraduate students, and noted programs in the health sciences, education, and the visual and performing arts. A Russell Sage graduate will forever “Be. Know. Do.” – enhancing their lives and the lives of those around them. For more information, visit Sage.edu.

