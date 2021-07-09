Local Students On SUNY Oswego Honor Rolls

OSWEOG – SUNY Oswego recently recognized Oswego County residents as high academic achievers on its President’s List and Deans’ List for the spring 2021 semester.

President’s List students are those attaining semester grade-point averages of 3.8 or higher while carrying required academic credits. Students on the President’s List include:

Samantha Austin, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication

Heather C. Bonter, Oswego, economics, language and international trade

Alexandra N. Borowsky, Oswego, creative writing, communication and social interaction

Nicholas J. Brown, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering

Alyssa Bundy, Oswego, business administration

Amanda Cali, Oswego, anthropology

Andrew M. Caprin, Oswego, political science

Cassidy E. Carnes, Sandy Creek, psychology

Kelly N. Caza, Fulton, finance, accounting

Quinn M. Ceilly, Cleveland, psychology, cognitive science

Caleigh Chamberlain, Oswego, zoology

Harry Chen, Fulton, marketing

Liam M. Clary, Oswego, computer science

Alexis Cleveland, Mexico, graphic design

Avery R. Croucher, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering

Cherie M. Cuomo, Oswego, adolescence education

Alexander M. Davies, Oswego, wellness management

Caleb G. Davies, Pulaski, human resource management

Bryn E. DeMong, Fulton, criminal justice

Gabrielle R. Dion, Sandy Creek, psychology

Alexander R. Dombroski, Oswego, computer science

Nathan Drake, Parish, adolescence education

Nicole K. Evans, Altmar, political science, history

Zulelma Felipe, Oswego, global and international studies

Tyler J. Fleming, Hastings, biology

Savanah L. France, Hannibal, English, studio art – illustration

Benjamin G. Gilmore, Oswego, adolescence education, mathematics

Rachel M. Godden, Oswego, psychology, public justice

Zachary L. Gombas, Hannibal, human development

William R. Gregory, Parish, biology

Emma R. Greulich, Pulaski, teaching English to speakers of other languages

Natalie A. Griffin, Oswego, gender and women’s studies, theatre

Madeline P. Gunther, Oswego, criminal justice

Abigail C. Hanley, Richland, zoology

Alexa M. Hardesty, Oswego, psychology

Mikayla L. Hardesty, Oswego, wellness management

Atreyu D. Hawkins, Oswego, creative writing, English

David M. Hennigan, Lacona, applied mathematics

Grace A. Hibbert, Oswego, gender and women’s studies, sociology

Chloe E. Hill, Hastings, cinema and screen studies, theatre

Austin Holmes, Pulaski, business administration

Cheyenne Hotchkiss, Fulton, criminal justice

Garrett R. House, Central Sq, criminal justice

Patrick Hull, Pulaski, cinema and screen studies

Robert Jackowski, Fulton, marketing

Ryan M. Kearns, Central Square, chemistry

Rachel J. Leotta, Oswego, theatre

Kelly A. Lizotte, Oswego, childhood education

Bailey Maier, Oswego, studio art

Brookelle P. Mazzoli, Oswego, human development

Rachel M. Monson, Mexico, adolescence education, theatre

Jolie E. Pelow, Mexico, criminal justice

Samantha M. Perkins, Fulton, sociology

Seth T. Perrin, Oswego, wellness management

Wolfgang S. Pierce, Minetto, anthropology

Amanda P. Pirie, Central Square, cognitive science, psychology

Maria A. Przepiora, Oswego, English, theatre

Jessica Pullen, Oswego, anthropology

Taylor Quick, Hannibal, wellness management

Hugh Riley J. Randall, Lycoming, linguistics, physics

Tina J. Raponi, Fulton, accounting

Anthony M. Salerno, Fulton, accounting

Robert J. Salerno, Fulton, zoology

Lauren C. Schmidt, Fulton, adolescence education, English

Ryan T. Sheffield, Oswego, accounting

Zachary T. Sheridan, Oswego, criminal justice

Faith A. Smith, Cato, music

Joshua L. Smith, Phoenix, computer science, philosophy

Dylan Sobrino, Oswego, psychology

Emily E. Suchewski, Central Square, adolescence education

Christopher T. Sugar, Oswego, political science

Shannon Sutorius, Oswego, English

Valeriia Tarallo, Oswego, biology

Carol A. Thompson, Oswego, English

Brian J. Trombly, Fulton, English

Nathan J. Tsutsumishita, Oswego, adolescence education

Melissa A. Valentine, Oswego, psychology

Mattie I. Wallace, Oswego, cinema and screen studies

Halle N. Wells, Oswego, human resource management

Alexander J. Whiteside, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication

Kelsey Williams, Fulton, business administration, communication and social interaction

Rebecca M. Williams, Constantia, criminal justice

Cassidy M. Wilson, Mexico, criminal justice

Deans’ List students are those attaining semester grade-point averages between 3.3 and 3.79 while carrying required academic credits. Students on the Deans’ List include:

Nathaniel S. Ahart, Oswego, cinema and screen studies

Gabriella P. Allen, Phoenix, childhood education

Marissa A. Allen, Fulton, childhood education

Samuel J. Allen, Oswego, business administration

Chase A. Allison, West Monroe, business administration

Gavin Babcock, Lacona, adolescence education

Cameron Beavis, Mexico, broadcasting and mass communication

Brianna Beedy, Fulton, studio art – illustration

Nathaniel X. Bliss, Central Square, psychology

Dylan L. Blumer, Phoenix, art

Floyd O. Bourgeois, Cleveland, adolescence education

Holly N. Bourgeois, Fulton, business administration, public relations

Rebeckah L. Boyzuck, Oswego, adolescence education

Emily A. Bradshaw, Oswego, wellness management

Joseph J. Brennan, Phoenix, public relations

Crystal Brooks, Oswego, wellness management

Elizabeth E. Brown, Fulton, biology

David Burgess, Phoenix, political science

Spencer Chapman, Fulton, computer science

Ashley M. Christiansen, Fulton, biology

Brianna J. Clark, Mexico, psychology

Nicholas Clark, Pennellville, accounting

Taylor Clark, Oswego, business administration

Stephanie M. Cole, Hannibal, psychology

Kelsey R. Combes, Hannibal, psychology

Adrianna M. Comins, New Haven, childhood education

Alexis M. Cornelius, Oswego, childhood education

Nathaniel L. Cronk, West Monroe, human development

Mika Cushing, Fulton, public relations

Grace E. DeLand, Oswego, business administration

Alexandria G. Delfino, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering

Noah T. Dion, Sandy Creek, anthropology

Leah C. Dolan, Oswego, childhood education

Isabel M. Dunning, Oswego, history

Cameron J. Endres, Oswego, criminal justice

Jordan M. Engler, Oswego, computer science

Joel Ferreiras, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering

Justice C. Fischer, Cleveland, theatre

Eric A. Ford, Oswego, business administration, risk management and insurance

Brooke G. Fralick, Oswego, online business administration

Michelle E. Galuppo, Central Square, anthropology

Samantha R. Gardner, Oswego, wellness management

Noelle G. Gotimer, Oswego, operations management and information systems

Paris M. Graziano, Hastings, childhood education

Brooke A. Greenier, Fulton, human development

Christian D. Grossi, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication

Megan Guernsey, Fulton, geology

Maddison E. Haley, Central Square, childhood education

Jillian L. Hall, Hannibal, human development

Hannah L. Hauser, Oswego, creative writing

Zackary W. Hemphill, West Monroe, psychology

Alison Hibbert, Oswego, art

Brianna M. Hill, Oswego, criminal justice

Clare T. Hook, Oswego, childhood education

Kevin J. Jackson, Fulton, adolescence education

Christian Jasewicz, Oswego, human resource management

Karly A. Kearns, Fulton, childhood education

Katelynn A. Kelsey, Oswego, childhood education

Joseph Kinnison, Constantia, business administration

Kyle E. Kon, Oswego, business administration

Skyler E. Krahl, West Monroe, human development, criminal justice

Billie Jean Loomis, Parish, broadcasting and mass communication

Marc Maestri, Fulton, computer science

Megan E. Maestri, Fulton, wellness management

Jared J. Marden, Fulton, wellness management

Brandi N. Maynes, Oswego, business administration

Shanna L. McCarthy, Oswego, psychology

Kathleen M. McGreevy, Oswego, theatre

Alaina R. McMahon, Oswego, computer science

Kelly J. Mcnish, Mallory, studio art – illustration

Christina Merrow, Central Square, adolescence education, English

Sean D. Mooney, Oswego, graphic design

Japheth A. Niles, Fulton, music

Madison A. Notaro, Oswego, business administration

Gracelynn E. O’Connor, Oswego, childhood education

Samantha S. O’Neil, Oswego, psychology

Patricia E. Odonnell, Mexico, psychology

Mattison R. Peet, Mexico, communication

Brianna M. Pfeifer, Oswego, business administration

Edward J. Pisacane, Oswego, creative writing

Kyra S. Plotner, Oswego, online public relations

Hunter A. Pryor, Oswego, accounting

Megan L. Rafferty, Oswego, art

Connor J. Ransier, Mexico, business administration

Anna C. Richardson, Central Square, political science

Alexis Richer, Mexico, cinema and screen studies, public relations

Elizabeth L. Roik, Fulton, teaching English to speakers of other languages

Jason Rosa, Oswego, business administration

Elisabeth Russell, Fulton, childhood education

Elizabeth Salm-Barnes, Oswego, online wellness management

Devin D. Simmons, Hannibal, human development

Cassandra L. Slough, Oswego, cinema and screen studies, theatre

Hailey J. Smith, Hannibal, zoology

Jared M. Smith, Central Square, business administration

Shannon Spears, Oswego, English

Nicholas Staring, Phoenix, journalism

Caitlyn Stearns, Oswego, zoology

Patricia Stephenson, Pennellville, psychology

Jennifer E. Swanson, Oswego, human development

Tiehoua Marcel Tano, Oswego, finance

Justin K. Thomas, Pennellville, marketing

Codie S. Thresher, Altmar, adolescence education

Mikayla A. Trapasso, Oswego, art

Jasmyn I. Trumble, Altmar, psychology

Donald Tuffley, Central Square, business administration

Joslyn M. Utter, Hannibal, public justice

Ginger E. Van Allen, Central Square, broadcasting and mass communication, cinema and screen studies

Hayley E. Vann, Oswego, art

Haylee Wade, Constantia, childhood education

Kaylee A. Waugh, Fulton, accounting

Courtney D. Weaver, Fulton, anthropology

Christine E. Weber, Fulton, French

Bradley M. Wiggins, Hannibal, political science

Jessica M. Wiggins, Williamstown, studio art

Bradley S. Wyman, Oswego, wellness management

Brett N. Yablonski, Oswego, history

Qiujin Yuan, Oswego, computer science

SUNY Oswego enrolls nearly 8,000 students in more than 110 academic majors across its College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; School of Business; School of Communication, Media and the Arts; and School of Education. For more information, visit oswego.edu.

