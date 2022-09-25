MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Oct. 4

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs, Ltd. to host a hiring event on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The event will be open by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the OCWNY office, 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

MacKenzie-Childs, Ltd. is a fully integrated designer, manufacturer and multi-channel merchant of high-quality, hand-crafted ceramic and enamel tableware, furniture and other home and garden accessories.

Kristin Piscitelli, director of human resources for MacKenzie-Childs, Ltd. said, “The Volney warehouse facility is an excellent site to house our growing fulfillment operations for years to come.”

She added, “MacKenzie-Childs offers competitive pay and great benefits including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401K with company match, referral bonuses and much more. This is a great opportunity for so many in the area and lots of room for employees to grow.”

Interested candidates can apply online at www.mackenzie-childs.com by clicking on “Careers” at the bottom of the page. They can also complete a paper application at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton, N.Y.

Applicants can call the OCWNY office at 315-591-9000 to schedule an interview appointment.

