MEXICO, NY – The Mexico Academy and Central School’s Athletic Hall of Fame is calling upon nominations for its upcoming 2021 class, which will be inducted during the annual Block “M” Banquet later this year.

Both athletes, teams and coaches can be nominated for enshrinement in the Hall of Fame, and four selections are made each year. All nominees will be reconsidered in following years if not selected this time around, and a second application is not required.

Nominations must be turned in by April 1 to the Athletic Department to be considered for this year’s class. Forms can be picked up at the athletic office in the high school or found electronically under the Athletics page on the MACS’ website, mexicocsd.org.

To be nominated, athletes must be out of school for 10 years and played sports for two years. The same rules apply for entire sports teams.

Coaches must have retired at least three years ago and coached for at least 15 years.

