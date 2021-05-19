MEXICO, NY – Voters from the Mexico Academy and Central School District approved the 2021-22 budget proposition, officials announced Tuesday after tabulating the final results.

MACS constituents passed the budget proposition 406-184, approving a $59.6 million 2021-22 expenditure plan with a roughly 3.48% overall increase from its current budget.

“I sincerely want to thank voters who came out and backed our students by approving this budget,” Mexico Superintendent Dr. Donna Runner said. “The modest increase allows for us to maintain our wide-ranging programming and add to our staffing needs to ensure the best for our scholars.”

In addition to the budget, Amy Shaw (523 votes) and Chad Bigelow (462) were both re-elected to serve on the Board of Education and fill the two, three-year seats that were on the ballot.

Voters, who cast ballots in-person at the district’s three elementary schools or via absentee ballot, also passed a $600,000 proposition to purchase and finance five student transportation vehicles. The vote was 398-191.

Runner said the board would meet to ratify the results late Tuesday and officially certify the election. Final tally numbers for all propositions are available on MexicoCSD.org.

