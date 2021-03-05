OSWEGO – The “Make It Happen 20k Race Series” committee is proud to announce the opening of the registration for their series event.

The “Make It Happen 20k” combines long standing 5k races of the Oswego County Autism Task Force, Oswego Little League, Oswego Health Foundation, and the Buc Boosters, into one 20k series.

The series will include both a runners and walkers prize categories at the conclusion of the four events. ?? The first 5k of the series will kick off on Saturday, May 1 with the Out Run Autism 5k, followed by the Oswego Little League 5k on June 20, the Oswego Health Foundation on August 14, ending with the Buc Booster “Go BUCS” 5k on October 10th.

Participants once again will compete in all four individual events with an overall race series winner. The overall winners in both running and walking categories will be based on age group divisions and race time results from all four events combined. Series participants will be required to follow all COVID guidelines in order to participate.

To register, please visit the series website at www.makeithappenoswego.com, and click the registration link.



