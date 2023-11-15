Mayor Michaels Salutes Fulton’s Veteran Of The Year

Mayor Deana Michaels recently offered her personal congratulations to David Ormsby as Fulton’s 2023 Veteran of the Year.

“David Ormsby is the latest in a line of outstanding Fulton veterans who personify exemplary service to our country, and they bring honor to our entire community,” said Mayor Michaels. “I applaud David’s selection by the Fulton Veterans Council as this year’s Veteran of the Year.”

Ormsby, a Private First Class in the U.S. Army, served on active duty between 1981 and 1983, primarily at Ft. Bliss, TX as an equipment records and parts specialist, and on active reserve duty from 1983 to 1986. During his service at Ft. Bliss, Ormsby was stationed with a tank company where it was his responsibility to ensure that they always had the parts they needed to stay operational. “I’m in the company of so many great veterans who have served from this community,” Ormsby said, “And it is humbling to have been selected for this recognition.”

Ormsby, who has been wheelchair-bound for the past 36 years following a motor vehicle accident, has twice served as Exalted Ruler of the Fulton Elks Lodge 830.

Ormsby stressed that he is active in supporting a number of causes for veterans and said that he has focused on donating items needed by patients in the Syracuse VA Medical Center Rehabilitation Unit.

The Fulton Veterans Council presented Ormsby as the 2023 Veteran of the Year during Fulton Veterans events on Saturday, Nov. 11. Ormsby and his wife, Rene, prepared the meal for the complimentary luncheon—as they have done several times in the past— at the Fulton Elks lodge that immediately followed the ceremony.

