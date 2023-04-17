Members Of The Clay And Other Local Fire Departments, Govt. Officials And FASNY To Kick-Off Statewide Recruitment Weekend

CLAY, NY – As part of the 14th Annual RecruitNY campaign, the Clay Fire Department will host a recruitment event, inviting people to become volunteer firefighters:

WHAT: As part of a statewide effort to increase volunteer firefighters in New York,?the?14th Annual RecruitNY campaign will kick off with a?press conference April 18 at 11am at Clay Fire Department on Route 31 in Clay, New York.

The past several years have been challenging for volunteer fire departments throughout New York. Many are faced with decreased membership and increased call volume. This?RecruitNY?Weekend (April 22-23), firehouses across NY State will open their doors to the public to attract new volunteers.

Representatives from the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY), local government officials, and local volunteer firefighters will hold a news conference to outline the events taking place during?RecruitNY?weekend and how residents can volunteer.

Reporters will be able to get in on the action and try on firefighter gear, tour the fire engines, and there will be a demo of firefighting techniques including putting out fires and hose stretching and flowing

Senator John Mannion’s Office (Chief of Staff Emily will attend as he’s in Albany that day)

Assemblywoman Pam Hunter (Representative Matthew Jones)

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

Onondaga County Emergency Management Fire Director Jerry Payne / Commissioner Dan Wears

Representatives from FASNY including Past President Ken Pienkowski

Volunteer Firefighters?from Clay and Moyers Corners Fire Departments

WHERE:?Clay Fire Department 4383 Route 31 – Clay, N.Y.

WHEN: April 18, 2023 starting at 11 a.m.

ABOUT FASNY: Established in 2011,?RecruitNY?is a joint undertaking by the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY), the New York State Association?of?Fire Chiefs (NYSAFC), Association of Fire Districts of New York State, Volunteer Fire Police Association of the State of New York, and County Fire Coordinators Association of the State of New York.

