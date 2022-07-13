FULTON, NY – Menter Ambulance will be holding an informational meeting explaining a unique opportunity to become an EMT through its EMT Academy on Wednesday, July 20 at 5 p.m. in the Menter training center located at 404 Ontario St. Fulton, NY.

Attendees will have an opportunity to learn what being an EMT is like, how the training process is set up, and an opportunity to meet with Menter Ambulance staff, including President/CEO Zach Menter and Director of Operations Nate Smith.

Please mark your calendars, share with others who might be interested, and respond to our event posting on Facebook at www.facebook.com/menteramb so we know you are coming – light refreshments will be served!

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related