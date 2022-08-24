Menter Ambulance Presents Check To Blessings In A Backpack

OSWEGO — On Tuesday, August 23, Menter Ambulance presented its first “Shirts for Charity” check to Blessings in a Backpack – Oswego Chapter.

During its “Shirts for Charity” campaign that started on July 12 and finishes up on September 18, employees of Menter Ambulance donate $7 a day to wear a Menter themed Hawaiian shirt in place of the duty uniform, and at the end of a two week period, Menter Ambulance matches all the funds raised by employees and presents a check to the recipient organization.

The first official check was presented to Blessings in a Backpack – Oswego Chapter. Receiving the donation check was Missy Russell on behalf of the organization. Paramedic Harrington and AEMT Shear of Menter Ambulance presented the check on behalf of President/CEO Zachary Menter.

According to Russell, “it takes approximately $80 a year to feed each child in the program, and this donation will go a long way in meeting our goals of providing for kids in our community.”

For more information on Menter Ambulance’s community programs and philanthropic efforts, please contact Menter’s Public Information Officer, Joseph Provost, at 315-592-4145 x.163 or by email at [email protected].

Menter Ambulance is a privately owned ambulance service located in Oswego County. The service has been in existence since 1952 and currently has bases of operations in Fulton, Oswego, and Central Square, and provides service to many surrounding municipalities. The service provides Advanced Life Support emergency ambulance transport, and non-emergent transportation. The mission of Menter Ambulance is to provide high quality, effective prehospital care to the residents of Oswego County.

