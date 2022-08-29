FULTON, NY – On Thursday August 18, around 8 p.m., BobbiJo called 911 because she felt like she was in labor and was going to give birth.

Arriving on scene shortly after being dispatched was Paramedic Vince Rhodes of Menter Ambulance. According to Rhodes, BobbiJo explained that this was her second child, and that she felt like she had been in labor for about an hour.

BobbiJo was placed on a stretcher and the ambulance transported her to the hospital. About halfway to the hospital, BobbiJo told Paramedic Rhodes that she didn’t think she was going to make it to the hospital and that the baby was coming.

With skill, attention to detail, and a caring manner, Paramedic Rhodes assisted BobbiJo in delivering her second child, a boy she named Xander, in the back of the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Paramedic Rhodes took care of both baby Xander and BobbiJo the rest of the way to the hospital, after which doctors and nurses took over patient care from Paramedic Rhodes.

Just this week, BobbiJo and a healthy baby Xander visited our station in Fulton to thank Paramedic Rhodes for his patient care and help as a new life entered the world.

Due to Menter Ambulance’s ongoing continuing education programming, Paramedics and EMT’s are able to provide high quality patient care at any time of the day or night to members of the community in need.

For more information on Menter Ambulance, including our community programming, please contact Joseph Provost, Public Information Officer, at 315-592-4145 x.163 or by email at [email protected].

Menter Ambulance is a privately owned ambulance service located in Oswego County. The service has been in existence since 1952 and currently has bases of operations in Fulton, Oswego, and Central Square, and provides service to many surrounding municipalities. The service provides Advanced Life Support emergency ambulance transport, and non-emergent transportation. The mission of Menter Ambulance is to provide high quality, effective prehospital care to the residents of Oswego County.

