MINETTO, NY – On Monday, April 25, members of the Minetto Beautification Committee and other volunteers participated in a spring spruce up for the River View Park, with a Canal Clean Sweep along the Oswego Canal and River.

Approximately a mile of riverside was covered for the event, from River View Park and Minetto Bridge, south along the canal/river and dugway.

The litter found when collected, seemed typical as elsewhere, was fast food wrappers/containers and cans and bottles and cigarette butts.

Thanks to all that participated, keeping the canal/riverside clean for our community!

Friends of Great Bear volunteers with collected roadside litter. L-R: Nancy Cooper, Maggie Bocsor, Sandy Bonanno, Brian Donnelly with Jazz, Dick Drosse, Steve, and Laura Jacobsen, Naneen Drosse. Stepanie Rando with sons, L-R: Kylar, Lucas, and Andrew prepare for litter pick up. Beautification volunteers spruce up around the historic Canal Buoy Storage Building. Members of the Beautification group pick up litter caught in the shoreline rip rap.

