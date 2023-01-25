LOUDONVILLE, NY – Miranda Gilbert was named to the Siena College President’s List for the Fall 2022 Semester. Miranda is from Oswego, NY.

The President’s List requires a 3.9 grade point average or higher.

Founded in 1937, Siena College is a private, Catholic Franciscan, residential, liberal arts college with a student body of about 3,000. Siena College offers 36 degree programs, 80+ minors and certificate programs, and professional curricula in teacher preparation/education, pre-medical, pre-law and social work. A student-to-faculty ratio of 11-to-1, average class size of 21, rigorous academics, Division I athletics, intramural sports and widespread service and advocacy experiences nurture each student’s personal growth while providing the education of a lifetime.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...