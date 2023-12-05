Mocktails and Music Offer A Great Way to Beat the Holiday Stress at Bishop’s Commons Open House on Sunday December 17th

OSWEGO – If you are looking for a spot to relax and unwind during this hectic holiday season then Bishop’s Commons in Oswego might have just the right mix!

The community is invited to a Holiday Open House featuring “Mocktails and Music” on Sunday, December 17th from 2:00 pm to 4:00pm at Bishop’s Commons, 4 Burkle Street in Oswego.

To help make this an event worth visiting, guest bartenders from one of Oswego’s hottest bars, the Roof Top Lounge, will be on hand to prepare holiday-inspired “mocktails” – a perfect reason to take a break to enjoy this time of year.

“We invite you to come in, savor holiday-inspired specialty “mocktails” made by The Roof Top Lounge’s renowned mixologists, and enjoy some holiday-inspired music from Concert Pianist Rob Auler and Eric Scott from the band Dirtroad Ruckus, while relaxing with friends in front our fireplace, in our beautifully decorated residence,” said Julie Chetney, Director of Senior Services at Bishop’s Commons.

Hors d’oeuvres and holiday treats will be available to sample. While at Bishop’s Commons, guests are welcome to tour the enriched living residence and meet with staff to learn more about this community service.

More information about the Holiday Open House at Bishop’s Commons can be found on the web at www.bcommons.com.

