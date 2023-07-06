More Than 1,100 SUNY Oneonta Students Named To Spring 2023 Dean’s List

ONEONTA, NY – More than 1,100 SUNY Oneonta students earned Dean’s List honors for the spring 2023 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

Local students who earned this honor include:

Kolby Cappelletti of Fulton, NY, 13069

Timothy Cronin of Central Sq, NY, 13036

SUNY Oneonta is a public, four-year university in Central New York, enrolling about 5,500 students in a wide variety of bachelor’s degree programs and more than a dozen graduate certificate and degree programs. The university is known as both an exemplary residential campus that values inclusion, service and sustainability, and a nurturing community where students grow intellectually, thrive socially and live purposefully. Learn more at https://suny.oneonta.edu/

