Morningstar Celebrates Resident’s 105th Birthday

OSWEGO – 105 Years Young! Morningstar Residential Care Center Activities Aide Doreen Short presented Mary Kon with a birthday cake during a special celebration to mark Mary’s 105th birthday.

Mary and other residents enjoyed ice cream, cake and refreshments.

Located at 17 Sunrise Drive in Oswego, Morningstar Residential Care Center is a family-owned and operated, 120-bed long-term and sub-acute skilled nursing facility with full rehabilitation services. For more information you may contact them at (315) 342-4790 or visit them online at www.morningstarcares.com.

