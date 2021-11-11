OSWEGO – Morningstar recognized its veterans during a special reception held in their honor.

Each veteran received a complementary t-shirt thanking them for their service to their country.

“It was our pleasure to recognize our residents who bravely served our country,” said Recreational Therapy Director Linda Taylor. “It was heartwarming to see them share their experiences, and honor their fellow veterans. We’re proud of our veterans and happy that we could make Veterans’ Day special for them.”

Located at 17 Sunrise Drive in Oswego, Morningstar Residential Care Center is a family-owned and operated, 120-bed long-term and sub-acute skilled nursing facility with full rehabilitation services. For more information you may contact them at (315) 342-4790 or visit them online at www.morningstarcares.com.

