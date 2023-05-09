Mt. Adnah Cemetery Public Meeting

Photo from Mt. Adnah Cemetery website.

FULTON – The Mt. Adnah Cemetery Association will be holding their annual public meeting Monday May 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the cemetery office at 706 East Broadway, Fulton, New York.

Robert Burleigh – Board chair. 315-593-9579

