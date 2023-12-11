Music and Mocktails for Guests at a Holiday Open House at Bishop’s Commons This Coming Sunday, December 17th

OSWEGO – The community is invited to a Holiday Open House featuring “Mocktails and Music” on Sunday, December 17th from 2:00 pm to 4:00pm at Bishop’s Commons, 4 Burkle Street in Oswego.

Musical guests’ pianist Rob Auler along with Eric Scott from the band Dirtroad Ruckus will be on hand to entertain guests and provide a relaxing vibe to the afternoon.

Auler is an internationally renowned artist with performances on six continents. The New York Times commends Auler’s playing for its “extraordinary rhythmic clarity and expression.”

Eric Scott, Lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist with the band Dirtroad Ruckus, is renowned for their take on “modern Country, with a side of Southern”. Scott will bring his unique style to some seasonal favorites that you won’t want to miss!

Specialty “mocktails” made by The Roof Top Lounge’s renowned mixologists along with hors d’oeuvres and other holiday treats will be served.

While at Bishop’s Commons, guests are welcome to tour the enriched living residence and meet with staff to learn more about this community service. More information can be found on the web at www.bcommons.com.

Bishop’s Commons is a part of The St. Luke Family of Caring, an affiliation of community-based, not-for-profit healthcare and residential providers serving the greater Oswego County area since 1975. Bishop’s Commons; providing the comforts of home, without the worries.

