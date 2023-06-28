ATHENS, OH – Ohio University College of Business student Natascha Parry of Oswego has been named to OHIO’s Spring 2023 Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List recognizes undergraduate students who complete a particular semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.999 with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

In spring semester 2023, 4,953 Ohio University undergraduate students qualified for the Dean’s List. A complete listing is available online.

About Ohio University

Ohio University strives to be the best student-centered, transformative learning community in America, where students realize their promise, faculty advance knowledge, staff achieve excellence, and alumni become global leaders. OHIO is committed to fostering, embracing, and celebrating diversity in all its forms. Our Athens Campus offers students a residential learning experience in one of the nation’s most picturesque academic settings. Additional campuses and centers serve students across the state, and online programs further advance the University’s commitment to providing educational access and opportunity. Visit www.ohio.edu for more information.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related