OSWEGO COUNTY – The American Public Health Association designates the first full week of April as National Public Health Week each year. The campaign runs from Monday, April 4 through Sunday, April 10 to highlight important public health issues this year.

“Public health promotes health for individuals and the community they live in,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “From preventative health care to environmental health, it emphasizes the prevention of disease and other risk factors that can impact an individual, a family, a community. By working together with other sectors, we can help ensure a safer and more healthy community for the future.”

The theme for this year’s campaign, “Public Health is Where You Are,” aims to do just that. It is a reminder that where people live – physically, socially, emotionally – can have an effect on their overall health.

“Fundamentally, people need to know that they are supported and that there are resources available to them,” said Associate Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg. “By providing them with the tools and information they need to make informed choices, we can help people lead healthier lives and build stronger, safer communities. This is the core value of public health.”

The Oswego County Health Department has a long tradition of public health services, dating back to the 1960s when the county first established the public health nursing staff.

Today, the agency’s programs and partnerships impact all Oswego County residents. They include prenatal care for moms, immunizations for school children, mobile food pantry distributions, Hospice home care for the terminally ill, food safety in restaurants, public water monitoring and rabies vaccinations for pets, among many others.

“Public health touches all levels of a community,” Huang said. “And, we have a dedicated team of professionals who work tirelessly to provide services to our residents that address many of the broader issues that impact public health.”

For more information about the Oswego County Health Department, go to health.oswegocounty.com. For details about National Public Health Week, visit www.nphw.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...