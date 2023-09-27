New York State Small Business Development Center (NYS SBDC) To Host Small Business Entrepreneurship Workshop In Oswego

Small Business Entrepreneurship Workshop

OSWEGO, NY – This intensive 10 hour in-person workshop will be taught over a 4-day period on October 10, 11, 16 & 17, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (each day).

NOTE: This workshop series will be held in the City of Oswego Welcome Center, 201 West 1st Street in downtown Oswego.

Topics will include:

Business Plan Development

Legalities

Financial Management

Business Financing Options

Marketing / Social Media

This workshop will be facilitated by a New York State Small Business Development Center (NYS SBDC) Business Advisor, and includes a variety of presenters who are all experts in different facets of small business start-up ( view the presenters list here ).

Graduates of this course, who locate their business in Oswego County, may be eligible for a MicroEnterprise loan through Operation Oswego County.

FEE: $75.00

Parking: Street parking is available throughout the area near the Welcome Center.

