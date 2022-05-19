FULTON – The YMCA Leaders in Training (LIT) Program is a supervised leadership development program that allows candidates to develop and enhance their leadership skills.

LITs will be responsible for working with the camp counselors in our summer day camp program. Candidates must have completed 7th grade and be younger than 16 years old.

This program will be run by Family Director Jennah Lamb, who has led other youth and family programming throughout the year.

For more information or to download an application, please visit the Fulton YMCA website or stop in at the Fulton YMCA for an application. Applications must be handed in or emailed to Jennah Lamb ([email protected]) by June 10.

For more information or to register, contact the Fulton Family YMCA at 598-9622 or stop in at 715 West Broadway, Fulton, NY 13069. To keep in the loop on upcoming programs and events check out our website at www.fultonymca.com or like us on facebook.

