Novelis Hosts Leadership Oswego County Class Of 2022

SCRIBA, NY – On Friday, March 25, Novelis hosted the Leadership Oswego County (LOC) Class of 2022 for a day of learning on Community, Workforce and Economic Development Day.

Leadership Oswego County, a SUNY Oswego community program, offers an annual leadership development program that prepares a select group of county residents to become the community stewards of the future. This group embarks on a nine-month course on Oswego County and its resources, vital issues of today and visioning for tomorrow.

Community, Workforce and Economic Development Day opened with a presentation by Dr. Paul Stewart, director of the Oswego Renaissance Association and a psychology professor with SUNY Oswego, on the ways ORA has helped revitalize neighborhoods and encourage vibrancy in the Port City.

Class participants also engaged in small-group sessions and had a chance to learn more about Operation Oswego County, the Workforce Development Board and the Oswego County Department of Promotion and Tourism. These key players in community development discussed community planning, implementation and how they intersect with each other in their work. The day concluded with a plant tour and explanation of current manufacturing processes at Novelis.

Novelis has been a longstanding supporter of Leadership Oswego County and the community. In addition to hosting this class day annually, they invest in the community by sending staff to participate in the program.

Graduates of the program are better prepared to serve the community in the roles of a board member, citizen, employee or volunteer with organizations that serve Central New York. For Novelis, Product Engineer Sabrina Crandall and Roll Shop Associate Leader Christopher Moore are members of the Class of 2022. The current class consists of 18 participants from various sectors and industries that make up Oswego County.

“Our team was thrilled to host the Leadership Oswego County class of 2022 and give them an up close look at operations at Novelis,” said Kristen Nelson, plant manager of Novelis Oswego Works. “Our continued partnership with LOC is a reflection of our shared values around developing and investing in people, and supporting our community through advocacy and education.”

Sarah Ingerson, who coordinates Leadership Oswego County as a program coordinator for the SUNY Oswego Office of Business and Community Relations, appreciates the impact Novelis has on the LOC program and the greater community.

“Class participants look forward to visiting Novelis each year,” Ingerson said. “As one of the largest leading manufacturers in Oswego County, Novelis is an ideal setting for discussing current issues with community, workforce, and economic development. We appreciate the support and collaboration between Leadership Oswego County and Novelis.”

Novelis Inc., driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together, is a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world’s largest recycler of aluminum. Novelis’ ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with suppliers, as well as customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Oswego is Novelis’ largest wholly owned facility in North America. For more information, visit novelis.com.

For more information on Leadership Oswego County, visit oswego.edu/loc.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...