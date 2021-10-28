AMBOY, NY – Go Nut Crazy and find out Who Eats What at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center. Join the Center’s Environmental Educator for one of the following guided hikes this November.

On Sunday, November 14 at 1 p.m., attend Nut Crazy, a family-oriented program to learn about local tree nuts and who eats them. The program will begin inside with a short story and continue outside to look for nut trees and evidence of the creatures that find them tasty.

The program fee is only $4 per person up to $12 per family. Children under the age of 3 are free. To register, visit thatscooperativeextension.org/events/2021/11/14/nut-crazy.

Then, on Sunday, November 28 at 1 p.m., find out what different birds like to eat at the Who Eats What? program. This family-oriented program will help make your bird feeders more successful this winter. The program fee is only $4 per person up to $12 per family. Children under the age of 3 are free. To register, visit thatscooperativeextension.org/events/2021/11/28/who-eats-what.

Also, on Saturday, November 20 at 9:30 a.m., 4-H will present a Holiday Makers Event. During this crafty morning of creativity attendees will be using various pieces of wood to create holiday décor for themselves or gift-giving. Oswego County 4-H members are free to attend this program. Those not enrolled in the Oswego County 4-H program may also attend, and the fee is $14 for Oswego County residents, $28 for out-of-county residents. Youth under eight must be

accompanied by an adult. To register, visit thatscooperativeextension.org/events/2021/11/20/holiday-makers-event.

Pre-registration is required for all events. Please visit thatscooperativeextension.org/events for more details and to register. If you need assistance registering or would like more information, please contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County at 315-963-7286. These programs are designed for families; however, individuals may attend. We ask that all safety measures consistent with New York State’s implementation of the most recent CDC COVID-19 guidance are followed.

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office Monday through Friday at 315-963-7286. To find out about programming at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center before it’s published in the newspaper, find us on Facebook at http://tiny.cc/AmboyOnFB, and check our website at thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if you have any special needs.

