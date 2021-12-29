NRC Names New Resident Inspector For Nine Mile Point Nuclear Plant

SCRIBA, NY – The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has selected Christopher Kline as the new resident inspector at the Nine Mile Point nuclear power plant in Scriba, New York.

Kline joined the NRC in January 2021 at the agency’s Region I Office in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Prior to that, he served as an officer in the Navy for 31 years. His most recent assignment was as deputy commander of Submarine Squadron 19 in Silverdale, Washington.

“Chris’ qualifications and experience ideally suit him to help carry out the NRC’s mission as he works to ensure that Nine Mile Point adheres to NRC requirements,” said NRC Region IV Administrator David Lew. “His military qualifications coupled with his formal education are excellent characteristics in the role of resident inspector.”

Each U.S. commercial nuclear power plant site has at least two NRC resident inspectors. Kline joins senior resident inspector Greg Stock and fellow resident inspector Beth Sienel. They serve as the agency’s eyes and ears at the facility, conducting inspections, monitoring significant work projects, and interacting with plant workers and the public.

