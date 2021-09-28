SYRACUSE, NY – The OCC Foundation welcomed nine new members to its Board of Directors during its September meeting.

The new board members are:

Me’Shae Brooks-Rolling – Ms. Rolling is the Executive Director of the Upstate Minority Economic Alliance and the Franchise Owner/Operator of EventPrep.

Tony DelVecchio – Mr. DelVecchio is a Vice President and Team Leader at M&T Bank.

Ethan Gilbert – Mr. Gilbert is a Partner and Financial Advisor for Rockbridge Investment Management.

Ellion Magsino, Mr. Magsino is an OCC Student Representative. He’s a 2020 graduate of Chittenango High School who is in the Mathematics & Science degree program.

Nicole Osborne – Ms. Osborne is an Associate with the Education Strategy Group.

Juanita Perez-Williams – Ms. Perez-Williams is Executive Director of Integrated Services for the New York State Workers Compensation Board.

Paul Reichel – Mr. Reichel is an attorney at Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC.

Aria Sherman – Ms. Sherman is an OCC Student Representative majoring in Health Studies.

Jason Terreri – Mr. Terreri is the Executive Director of the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority.

Each new board member will serve a 3-year term except for the student representatives who will serve for 1 year. A group photo of the new OCC Foundation Board of Directors members can be found at this Dropbox link. Pictured in the photo (left to right) are Ethan Gilbert, Paul Reichel, Me’Shae Brooks Rolling, Tony DelVecchio, Ellion Magsino, and Jason Terreri.

OCC Foundation Board Officers for the 2021-2022 academic year are:

Chair – Mary Snyder, Esq.

Vice Chair – Al Marzullo

Treasurer – Joe Chemotti

Assistant Treasurer – Dennis Hebert

Immediate Past Chair – James Seeley, Esq.

The mission of the OCC Foundation is to raise, administer, and invest funds for OCC student scholarships, programs, and projects that support the success of the college and the students we serve. For more information, visithttps://www.sunyocc.edu/occ-foundation.

