SYRACUSE, NY – Onondaga Community College will host two socially distanced signing ceremonies for its Women’s Basketball team as it welcomes a total of 14 new student-athletes from Central New York high schools, including Megan Phillips from Central Square.
Head Coach Mike Wheeler will welcome eight players on April 23 and 6 players on April 30. Both signing ceremonies will be held at 1 p.m. in the Allyn Hall Gymnasium. Coach Wheeler and the players will be available for photos/video and interviews.
The list of signees, their high schools, and the dates they are signing is as follows:
April 23 at 1 p.m.
Avianna Baker – Onondaga
Mckenzie Barber – Waterloo
Macey DeOrdio – Onondaga
Julia Logana – West Genesee
Megan Phillips – Central Square
Isabella Pickard East – Syracuse Minoa
Vazcee Robinson – Syracuse Academy of Science
Nya Williams – Corcoran
April 30 at 1 p.m.
Isabella Comesso – West Genesee
Hannah Durand – Marcellus
Elizabeth Grainger – Fayetteville-Manlius
Jakia Howard – Nottingham
Cassidy Kelley – Chittenango
Yashona Jackson – Syracuse Academy of Science
The events will take place in Allyn Hall Gymnasium (under the same roof as the SRC Arena), Onondaga Community College campus, 4585 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse 13215. Most convenient place for media to park is lot 13 directly in front of the SRC Arena. Everyone coming to campus must use the Route 175/West Seneca Turnpike entrance and go through a Covid screening process while in their vehicles.