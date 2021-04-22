SYRACUSE, NY – Onondaga Community College will host two socially distanced signing ceremonies for its Women’s Basketball team as it welcomes a total of 14 new student-athletes from Central New York high schools, including Megan Phillips from Central Square.

Head Coach Mike Wheeler will welcome eight players on April 23 and 6 players on April 30. Both signing ceremonies will be held at 1 p.m. in the Allyn Hall Gymnasium. Coach Wheeler and the players will be available for photos/video and interviews.

The list of signees, their high schools, and the dates they are signing is as follows:

April 23 at 1 p.m.

Avianna Baker – Onondaga

Mckenzie Barber – Waterloo

Macey DeOrdio – Onondaga

Julia Logana – West Genesee

Megan Phillips – Central Square

Isabella Pickard East – Syracuse Minoa

Vazcee Robinson – Syracuse Academy of Science

Nya Williams – Corcoran

April 30 at 1 p.m.

Isabella Comesso – West Genesee

Hannah Durand – Marcellus

Elizabeth Grainger – Fayetteville-Manlius

Jakia Howard – Nottingham

Cassidy Kelley – Chittenango

Yashona Jackson – Syracuse Academy of Science

The events will take place in Allyn Hall Gymnasium (under the same roof as the SRC Arena), Onondaga Community College campus, 4585 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse 13215. Most convenient place for media to park is lot 13 directly in front of the SRC Arena. Everyone coming to campus must use the Route 175/West Seneca Turnpike entrance and go through a Covid screening process while in their vehicles.

