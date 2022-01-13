FULTON – The Oswego County Federal Credit Union continued its tradition of hosting the annual Christmas dinner for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Residential Programs.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines Oswego County FCU CEO Bill Carhart, OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear and OCO’s Planning Committee “reimagined” this year’s event.

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of all those involved this year’s consumer dinner was a drive-thru event,” said Dolbear. “Bill and Oswego County FCU staff filled approximately 70 gift bags with much needed gifts such as blankets, hats, gloves and socks, along with some special treats and handwritten holiday cards. Our residential consumers are often amongst the population that is forgotten at Christmas time. Many do not have family or are suffering hardships that most of us cannot imagine. These gifts from the Oswego County FCU made our residents’ holiday season a little brighter.”

In addition to the gift bags OCO residential consumers received a ham dinner with all the fixings, prepared by OCO Nutrition Services, to take home and enjoy.

“We are very appreciative of the support we receive from the Oswego County FCU,” added Dolbear. “The generosity of Bill and his staff truly exemplified the spirit of the holiday season. We can’t thank them enough for all they do for OCO and our entire community.”

