OSWEGO – Kindergarten registration is rapidly approaching in the Oswego City School District.

This year, kindergarten registration will be held from Feb. 28, 2022 through March 4, 2022 for the 2022-23 school year. Students entering kindergarten must be five years old on or before Dec. 1, 2022.

Registration will take place at Central Registration (Education Center behind Leighton Elementary School – Playground Entrance) Feb. 28 to March 4 and registration hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Anyone who would like a registration packet mailed may contact Central Registration at 315-341-2045 or visit our website at Oswego.org.

To register, parents or guardians must supply the registration packet, birth certificate, proof of immunization, proof of residency and custody paperwork if applicable.

Students who currently attend the Universal pre-Kindergarten (UPK) program will not need to register or be pre-screened, however, immunization records will need to be updated and submitted. A notification of which immunizations your child still needs will be sent to you during the summer. A dental certificate, which NYS law allows schools to request, and a physical form which will also need to be completed, signed by the physician and returned.

If someone has a child who is eligible to attend kindergarten and has not received a packet or has questions, contact the elementary school offices or the School Registrar via the following numbers:

Charles E. Riley at 315-341-2800; Frederick Leighton at 315-341-2700; Minetto Elementary at 315-341-2600; Kingsford Park at 315-341-2500; Fitzhugh Park at 315-341-2400; or the School Registrar at 315-341-2045.

All students will be involved in kindergarten screening and their parents/guardians will be asked to sign up for screening at the time they register their child for kindergarten.

