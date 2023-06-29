Office for the Aging Hosts Farmers’ Market Coupon Distribution Event

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) today announced the location of its drive-up distribution event scheduled for Wednesday, July 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. OFA staff will distribute 2023 farmers’ market coupon booklets to eligible seniors at Cayuga Community College, 11 River Glen Dr., Fulton.

OFA has received a quantity of farmers’ market coupon booklets to distribute this summer. The coupons may only be used to buy locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables from participating farmers’ markets/farmers. The value of each booklet is $25.

Each older adult in a household is eligible to receive a booklet if they meet age and income requirements. They must be aged 60 or over and their gross income must be at or below 185% of federal poverty guidelines, which is $2,248 monthly for a one-person household or $3,041 monthly for a two-person household. One coupon booklet is/will be allowed per person for the 2023 season.

All participants must remain in their vehicles. Walk-ups are strictly prohibited. Staff will approach cars to distribute necessary paperwork and coupon booklets through vehicle windows.

For more information about the coupon booklets, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

