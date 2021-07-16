OSWEGO COUNTY – As the nation’s baby boomers become eligible for Medicare, and as those already on Medicare review their coverage, they face a bewildering assortment of options for their health care.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging will sponsor virtual Medicare 101 sessions to help soon-to-be Medicare beneficiaries understand the nuts and bolts of how health care under Medicare works. Sessions will be held the fourth Thursday of each month and lasts approximately 90 minutes. If you like to hear a summary of what to expect with Medicare, the next sessions will be:

July 22 at 10 a.m.

Aug. 26 at 10 a.m.

Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

For more information or to reserve a space, please call the Office for the Aging at 315-349-3225.

