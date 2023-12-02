OHS NHS Holds No Shave November Fundraiser

The Oswego High School National Honor Society hosted its annual No Shave November fundraiser to raise money for cancer research. Nine teachers and staff participated this year, along with several others that gave donations.

Through their efforts, $231.45 was raised. This money will be sent as a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital to support their efforts to eradicate pediatric cancer.

“Thank you to all who participated and helped raise a substantial amount of money for a cause that is so important,” said NHS Advisor Kayley Morse. “Also, a special thank you to OHS Juniors Tommy Kirwan and Maggie O’Leary who volunteered to be the Event Chairs to orchestrate this successful event. We are already looking forward to holding this event again next year!”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...