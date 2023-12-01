OHS Students Team With Riverwalk Bagels For Tasty Lesson

OSWEGO – Oswego High School students in two of Amy Rapin’s classes recently made a breakfast staple alongside employees from Riverwalk Bagels.

The guest speakers from Riverwalk Bagels talked to the students about their experience in the industry, some of the skills required for the job, and the importance of customer service. Students were able to ask questions while learning how to make bagels from scratch.

“This is a wonderful collaboration between the school district and our community business partners,” said Rapin, the CTE and Family and Consumer Science teacher. “We are always thrilled when experts in their respective field come in to share their knowledge with our students.”

After each student hand-rolled the dough and formed a bagel, they were able to sample some warm bagels fresh from the oven. They baked their own the following day.

“We hope to have many more of these hands-on learning opportunities for our students in the future,” Rapin said. “This community supports our students, and we are so grateful to Riverwalk Bagels for providing a fun, engaging and exciting lesson.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...