SYRACUSE, NY – Students will have several new degree and certificate programs to choose from when the fall semester begins at Onondaga Community College.

Four new programs were recently approved by the New York State Education Department:

Cybersecurity degree – Students will learn the practices of protecting devices, users, and information in our digital world, and be prepared for transfer to four-year colleges and universities. Areas of focus include: Identification of cybersecurity threats and response techniques. Analysis of data use, digital access, and digital records. Securing and preserving digital evidence. Interpreting applicable laws. Working on teams to develop security solutions. Analyzing motivations behind cyber attacks that take place locally, nationally, and globally.

Paramedic certificate – Students will earn their certification in just 16 months of study at both OCC and SUNY Upstate. Credits earned may be applied toward the Paramedic degree program should students choose to continue their education. Students must be licensed Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT’s) to enroll.

Paramedic degree – Students will take general education courses at OCC to develop critical thinking and communication skills, and complete core math, science, and social science courses. SUNY Upstate Medical University will provide students with emergency medical sciences education and clinical skill development. Students must be licensed EMT’s to enroll.

Direct Support Professional certificate – Students in this program will complete a 100-hour internship, preparing them for a career as a Direct Support Professional (DSP). A DSP works directly with people who have intellectual or developmental disabilities. DSP’s help people realize their full potential and become integrated and engaged in their community. This certificate is stackable as part of the Humanities & Social Sciences degree program.

Also new this year is a special initiative in partnership with the Syracuse City School District (SCSD) to provide SCSD Teaching Assistants the opportunity to pursue an associate degree in Humanities & Social Sciences without traveling to the OCC campus. Each course completed will count toward professional development at SCSD. TA’s will complete work toward their degree part-time (over 3 years) and be able to transfer those credits toward a bachelor’s degree at a four-year college.

The fall semester begins August 30. Full-time tuition is $2,545 per semester, which is the same as it was last year. The College’s Board of Trustees and the Onondaga County Legislature approved a tuition and fee freeze earlier this summer.

“Throughout the pandemic we have continued to stay in contact with employers across Central New York, learn their needs, and use their input to create new degree and certificate programs. We are excited to provide students these new, direct pathways into meaningful careers,” said OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill.

