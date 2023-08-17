OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) will open its doors to the congregation and community on Saturday, August 26 from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. Come see where our church has been, where it is now, and where it is going in the future. Take a self-guided tour through our 120-year-old beautiful building, to find interesting facts of history and to see how our congregation has been joined with the community in ministry and mission. Learn the “story” of the over 30 exquisite Tiffany styled stained glass windows.

Enjoy light refreshments and the fellowship of friends and neighbors. We may even be treated to special music! Hope to see you there!

The church is located at 45 East Utica Street, corner of East 4th and Utica, Oswego. Everyone is welcome to attend in person worship on Sunday starting at 10:00 a.m. The live web service is available on the church Facebook page. For further information, please call and leave a message at (315) 343-1715 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoNYTrinityUMC.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related