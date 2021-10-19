Open Mic Fridays Continues In Oswego On October 22

OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall will continue its Open Mic Friday series on October 22.

The venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Shows begin at 7 p.m.; sign-ups at 6:30.

Guest Host, “Big D” Dave Schneider, leads off Open Mic Friday and will be followed by performers who sign up that night. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held next May.

Doors open at 6:30 with sign-ups taking place then and throughout the evening, as space allows. Musicians typically play three songs each.

All ages and experience levels are welcome. Budding performers, singer-songwriters and musicians of all genre are given an opportunity to perform in a supportive environment using cutting edge professional sound and lighting equipment.

“Big D” Dave Schneider lends his talents on acoustic, electric and slide guitar while his vocal ability on both lead and harmony help create a professional show. While being on the local music scene since 1972 Big D has played alongside local favorites Hal Casey and Roosevelt Dean along with fronting his own blues-based project Big D & the Tasty Cafe. Some of the larger venues have found him sharing the stage with Commander Cody, Charlie Daniels, Black foot, Southside Johnny, Earl Scruggs, Chubby Checker and The James Montgomery Blues Band.

Further information may be found at: http://www.bigdny.com/index.html.

Scheduling Guest Hosts for Open Mic Fridays is Coordinator Bryan Dickenson. Open Mics are held on the Friday night prior to Saturday’s National Stage concert. Remaining Open Mics for the season will take place on November 5 & 19 and December 3 and resume again in February.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor.

The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available. Admission is by donation.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Regarding safety protocols, the Music Hall will adhere to CDC, State, and local guidelines. We will follow protocols adopted by theaters in CNY which is to require proof of vaccination before admittance to shows or a recent negative COVID test result.

Masks are also required when not seated.

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall website and Facebook page, www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

