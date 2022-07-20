OSWEGO COUNTY —At its annual meeting in June, Operation Oswego County (OOC) presented its 2022 Dee Heckethorn Entrepreneur Award to Elizabeth and Richard Hamilton
They were recognized and appreciated for exceptional entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and dedication for embarking on their dream of opening a winery; for establishing the Grace Tyler Estate Winery in Constantia, NY and having its first harvest in 2017; for being the recipient of 15 awards at 10 wine competitions between 2017-2021 including 4 bronze, 7 silver and 4 gold medals; and for enhancing the growing tourism industry on the north shore of Oneida Lake and in Oswego County.
