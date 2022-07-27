OSWEGO COUNTY — At its annual meeting in June, Operation Oswego County (OOC) presented its 2022 Martin Rose Economic Developer Merit Award to Michael Pollock.

He was recognized and appreciated for his outstanding record of exhibiting leadership, expertise, support and cooperation in advancing economic and community development efforts that have enhanced the business climate and quality of life in Oswego County and in Central New York; for his dedication and commitment to the financial services industry for 41 years; for serving as President and CEO for 28 years and being the longest serving president in Fulton Saving Bank’s 150 year history; for serving on numerous boards and organizations that are vital to economic development and the quality of life such as the United Way, Oswego Harborfest, Fulton Jazz Festival, CNY Art Center, Fulton Public Library, Oswego County Catholic Charities, Fulton YMCA, Cayuga Community College Foundation, Oswego County Goals 2000, Fulton DRI Planning Committee and serving for 20 years on the board of Operation Oswego County, Inc.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related