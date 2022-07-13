OSWEGO COUNTY — At its annual meeting in June, Operation Oswego County (OOC) presented its 2022 Jobs Award to Novelis.

Novelis was recognized and appreciated for the significant contribution and economic impact of Novelis on the Oswego County and Central New York economies by investing $130 million to upgrade its Oswego operations; for increasing its hot mill capacity by 124,000 metric tons; for being the largest manufacturing employer in the county with 1,150 employees; for being the world’s premier producer of rolled aluminum and the global leader in aluminum recycling; and for its 60-year history of aluminum products manufacturing in Oswego County, NY.

