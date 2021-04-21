Oswego Alliance Church Opens Mercantile to Help Those Struggling in Our Community

OSWEGO – The Oswego Alliance Church is pleased to announce the opening of The Alliance Mercantile.

Beginning on Friday, April 30, the Mercantile will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday. The Mercantile is located at the Oswego Alliance Community Center, 370 Thompson Road, Oswego.

All shopping at the Mercantile will be through a voucher system. Vouchers will be given to those in need at various organizations throughout the Oswego community. The vouchers are redeemable for up to $10 in merchandise, including non-perishable food items, non-food items, household goods, and clothing.

“We are excited to reach out to those in our community who are struggling to make ends meet,” said Pastor Danny Fierro.

If you would like further information, please contact the church office at 315-342-5493.

