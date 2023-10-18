Oswego City Republicans Endorsed By The Central-Northern New York Building and Trades Council AFL-CIO

Oswego City Republican Candidates Garner Endorsements from The Central-Northern New York Building and Trades Council AFL-CIO
OSWEGO, NY – 10/18 – Oswego City Republican Candidates are thrilled to announce their recent endorsement by The Central-Northern New York Building and Trades Council AFL-CIO (CNNYBTC). This endorsement signifies a resounding vote of confidence from an organization with a rich history of advocating for worker welfare and fostering unity among skilled unions.
The Republican candidates who have received this significant endorsement are:
County Legislator DISTRICT 15 – Kevin Hill
County Legislator DISTRICT 16 – James Scanlon
County Legislator DISTRICT 17 – Laurie Mangano-Cornelius
City Councilor Ward 1 – Kyle Walton
City Councilor Ward 3 – Jesse Vanucchi
City Councilor Ward 6 – Timothy Plunket
City Councilor Ward 7 – Peter Allen
City Court Judge Tim Kirwan
Since its establishment in 1958, The Central-Northern New York Building & Construction Trades Council has played a pivotal role in bringing together unions representing various building-related trades. Their mission has always been to safeguard worker interests and promote the exchange of knowledge among these skilled unions. The endorsement of the Oswego City Republican Candidates underscores a shared commitment to these vital objectives.
CNNYBTC represents approximately 5,000 dedicated construction workers and boasts 17 member unions known for their expertise in diverse crafts. These hardworking individuals are integral to New York’s workforce and play a crucial role in our region’s economic prosperity. This endorsement not only signifies trust in the Oswego City Republican Candidates but also highlights their dedication to policies that empower workers and drive economic growth.
The Oswego City Republican Candidates are deeply appreciative of this significant endorsement and remain steadfast in their commitment to championing worker interests, promoting economic prosperity, and enhancing the future of Oswego and its residents.