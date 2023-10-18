Oswego City Republicans Endorsed By The Central-Northern New York Building and Trades Council AFL-CIO

Oswego City Republican Candidates Garner Endorsements from The Central-Northern New York Building and Trades Council AFL-CIO

OSWEGO, NY – 10/18 – Oswego City Republican Candidates are thrilled to announce their recent endorsement by The Central-Northern New York Building and Trades Council AFL-CIO (CNNYBTC). This endorsement signifies a resounding vote of confidence from an organization with a rich history of advocating for worker welfare and fostering unity among skilled unions.

The Republican candidates who have received this significant endorsement are:

County Legislator DISTRICT 15 – Kevin Hill

County Legislator DISTRICT 16 – James Scanlon

County Legislator DISTRICT 17 – Laurie Mangano-Cornelius

City Councilor Ward 1 – Kyle Walton

City Councilor Ward 3 – Jesse Vanucchi

City Councilor Ward 6 – Timothy Plunket

City Councilor Ward 7 – Peter Allen

City Court Judge Tim Kirwan

Since its establishment in 1958, The Central-Northern New York Building & Construction Trades Council has played a pivotal role in bringing together unions representing various building-related trades. Their mission has always been to safeguard worker interests and promote the exchange of knowledge among these skilled unions. The endorsement of the Oswego City Republican Candidates underscores a shared commitment to these vital objectives.

CNNYBTC represents approximately 5,000 dedicated construction workers and boasts 17 member unions known for their expertise in diverse crafts. These hardworking individuals are integral to New York’s workforce and play a crucial role in our region’s economic prosperity. This endorsement not only signifies trust in the Oswego City Republican Candidates but also highlights their dedication to policies that empower workers and drive economic growth.

The Oswego City Republican Candidates are deeply appreciative of this significant endorsement and remain steadfast in their commitment to championing worker interests, promoting economic prosperity, and enhancing the future of Oswego and its residents.

