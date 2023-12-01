Oswego Community Youth Orchestra Announces Fall 2023 Concert

OSWEGO – On Wednesday, December 6 at Minetto Methodist Church, 2433 County Rte 8, Oswego, NY at 7 p.m. OCYO is directed by Cheryl Rogers, retired orchestra teacher from Oswego High School. Mrs. Rogers remains active in teaching by subbing in both Oswego City School District and Fulton City School District. She has been recognized locally and nationally for her outstanding contributions to the community and music education.

The concert is free; however, donations will be accepted. Donors can become members at various giving levels to support the OCYO.

Violinists for the OCYO include concert master Sun-Jin Shah, of Manlius-Pebble Hill; Basil “Sofia” Jofre, Daniela Mendez, and Grace Olon, all of Fulton and Jamie Poston, Dylan Danseco, Sophia Kropf, and Makenzie Matott, all of Oswego. On viola, Grace Hutton, Anayah Leon and Kayla Rodriguez, all of Fulton, and Lucas Anzalone and Liam Hinman of Oswego. On cello, Rowan Backenstross, Christopher Rodriguez, and Declan Nickerson of Fulton and Rachel Rope of Oswego. On bass, Max Beasley of Fulton and Mya Roper of Oswego.

The program includes Brandenburg Concerto No 3 Mv’t I by JS Bach, arranged by Merle J. Isaac; Pacem Noel Traditional Arrangement by Larry Clark; City of Stars from La La Land by Justin Hurwitz and arranged by James Kazik; Pastorale from Concerto Grosso Op 6 No 8 by Arcangelo Corelli and arranged by Brandon Bangle; and Symphony No 12 in G Major by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, arranged by Dackow I Allegro.

Through the study and performance of orchestral music, the Oswego Community Youth Orchestra seeks to challenge and nurture young, area musicians to strive for excellence, explore their role in humanity and contribute beauty to the community.

The Oswego Community Youth Orchestra thanks local area businesses and community members for their tireless support of our programs and the Arts in Oswego County. We especially thank the Shineman Foundation for their generous grants to support our programming. Special thanks to Fulton Alliance Church and Pastor Steve Nehlsen for welcoming us to perform, and to the string teachers of the Oswego and Fulton City School Districts.

For more information about the concerts, donating to OCYO, or how to become part of OCYO, please call (315) 529-9750 for more information. We are actively seeking interested community members or parents to serve on our board. We are always on the lookout for new orchestra members. Our next session begins in January. OCYO meets once per week for rehearsals and performs one concert per semester.

