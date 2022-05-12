Oswego County 4-H Begins Sparks Club – Digging Into Gardens

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County 4-H is starting another Sparks 4-H Club. Sparks – Digging into Gardens is a three-session afterschool science 4-H club for Oswego County youth.
The Sparks club will dig into horticulture introducing youth to flower and vegetable seeds, soil, and garden art. The sessions are 2 hours long, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. and held at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office in Mexico.
Sparks – Digging into Gardens is available to Oswego County youth ages 5 to 18. The enrollment fee to participate is $14 per youth. Currently enrolled Oswego County 4-H members do not have to pay this fee. Registration is required as space is limited. Register by visiting this website https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/sparksdiggarden_235. If you need assistance or more information, please contact Oswego County 4-H at 315-963-7286. ext. 400 or [email protected]
A parent or legal guardian must attend the first session on May 20. Additional enrollment paperwork will be completed at this first meeting. Children 5 to 8 years of age must have a parent or legal guardian attend every meeting with their child in accordance with 4-H insurance regulations. COVID safety procedures are still being followed. Chairs, tabletops, other flat spaces, and pens/pencils are sanitized after use. Facemasks may be worn if a participant chooses to.
