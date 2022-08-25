Oswego County FCU Supports Camp Rainbow Of Hope, CNY Pet Emergency Fund

OSWEGO – The Oswego West office of Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), as part of its CU Cares program, recently donated $2,500 each to Camp Rainbow of Hope, a program of Friends of Oswego County Hospice, and to the CNY Pet Emergency Fund, according to Bill Carhart, CEO.

“Each of our four branches was given the opportunity to choose organizations within their communities that they found deserving of donations,” Carhart said. “This week, our Oswego-West branch donated to Camp Rainbow of Hope, a summer camp for children who have experienced the loss of a loved one.”

The camp experience allows children to enjoy fun summer camp activities, mixed with therapeutic group activities led by certified mental health counselors.

“They also selected the CNY Pet Emergency Fund as a recipient, which is dedicated to helping pet owners in emergency situations by raising funds and distributing them through local, participating veterinarians,” Carhart said. “Emergency veterinary situations are usually unexpected and costs can add up quickly. We applaud the work that they do.”

Other CU Cares donations will be made in the coming weeks for other branch locations, Carhart explained.

OCFCU was chartered in 1975 and serves residents and business owners of Oswego County. OCFCU serves 12,500 members throughout the county. For further information, visit www.oswegofcu.org, and they are on Facebook as “Oswego County Federal Credit Union.”

