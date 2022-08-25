Oswego County FCU Supports Camp Rainbow Of Hope, CNY Pet Emergency Fund

August 25, 2022 ChirelloMarketing
Khadijah Malone, left, OCFCU Fulton branch manager, presents the check to Elena Twiss, executive director, Friends of Oswego County Hospice.

OSWEGO – The Oswego West office of Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), as part of its CU Cares program, recently donated $2,500 each to Camp Rainbow of Hope, a program of Friends of Oswego County Hospice, and to the CNY Pet Emergency Fund, according to Bill Carhart, CEO.

“Each of our four branches was given the opportunity to choose organizations within their communities that they found deserving of donations,” Carhart said. “This week, our Oswego-West branch donated to Camp Rainbow of Hope, a summer camp for children who have experienced the loss of a loved one.”

The camp experience allows children to enjoy fun summer camp activities, mixed with therapeutic group activities led by certified mental health counselors.

OCFCU’s Oswego West office also presented a $2,500 check to the CNY Pet Emergency Fund. From left: Khadijah Malone, OCFCU Fulton branch manager and Hailey Caruso, OCFCU Oswego West member solutions representative, present the check to Meg Oliver, owner and president of CNY Pet Emergency Fund.

“They also selected the CNY Pet Emergency Fund as a recipient, which is dedicated to helping pet owners in emergency situations by raising funds and distributing them through local, participating veterinarians,” Carhart said. “Emergency veterinary situations are usually unexpected and costs can add up quickly. We applaud the work that they do.”

Other CU Cares donations will be made in the coming weeks for other branch locations, Carhart explained.

OCFCU was chartered in 1975 and serves residents and business owners of Oswego County. OCFCU serves 12,500 members throughout the county. For further information, visit www.oswegofcu.org, and they are on Facebook as “Oswego County Federal Credit Union.”

Print this entry

About ChirelloMarketing 956 Articles
Located in the Key Bank Building, Fulton, Chirello Advertising offers full service advertising, public relations, and marketing expertise to a variety of industrial, professional, institutional and retail clients throughout Central New York. Established in 1996, the agency specializes in public relations planning, graphic design, web design and streaming web video, video production, market research, radio, television, online, and print advertising. Steve Chirello can be contacted at (315) 592-9778, [email protected] and www.chirello.com. Profiles of the agency are also on Facebook® and LinkedIn®.