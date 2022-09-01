Oswego County Federal Credit Union Supports ‘Bridge To Hope,’ Erin’s Angels

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), as part of its CU Cares program which donates to local organizations “that greatly benefit our community and our membership,” made $2,500 contributions to ‘Bridge to Hope,’ and to Erin’s Angels, according to Bill Carhart, CEO.

“Each of our four branches was given the opportunity to choose organizations within their communities that they found deserving of donations,” Carhart said. “This week, our Oswego-East branch presented $2,500 to Bridge to Hope and $2,500 to Erin’s Angels. Bridge to Hope provides people who are homeless with safe, transitional housing to equip them with the tools needed to live a healthy lifestyle… Erin’s Angels, based at Phoenix’s Maroun Elementary School, works with 100 students a week during the school year to ensure that they are sent home with food to supplement and provide meals while they aren’t in school. The organization is named for Erin Maxwell, who had been deprived of food at home and tragically lost her life in 2008.”

Other CU Cares donations will be made in the coming weeks for other branch locations, Carhart explained.

OCFCU was chartered in 1975 and serves residents and business owners of Oswego County. OCFCU serves 12,500 members throughout the county. For further information, visit www.oswegofcu.org, and they are on Facebook as “Oswego County Federal Credit Union.”

