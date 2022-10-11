FULTON – Oswego County Federal Credit Union is supporting Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) efforts to address food insecurity in our communities as it has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration.

A unique food and beverage pairing event, OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration will be held November 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Ontario Convention, Event and Conference Center in Oswego. The event will feature signature delicacies from local restaurants and eateries paired with beverages that perfectly complement each dish. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by local singer/songwriter John McConnell.

Presented by G & C Foods and Eagle Beverage, Giving Thanks serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s Giving That Grows initiative that focuses on fighting hunger in Oswego County.

“It is with great pleasure that the Oswego County Federal Credit Union supports such a tremendous event to benefit Oswego County Opportunities,” said OCFCU CEO Bill Carhart.

Oswego County Federal Credit Union joins Amity Pest Control and Valiant Retire Inc. as Silver Level sponsors.

For more information of OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration, including ticket information and sponsorship opportunities visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717 ext. 1082 or via email at [email protected].

