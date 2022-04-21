OSWEGO COUNTY – You can help by doing a simple clean-up for your neighborhood and community.

According to the study by “Keep America Beautiful,” litter costs in resources over $11.5 billion every year. Plastic litter has continually increased since 1969. Litter is a contributor to polluting our soils and contaminating our water.

By cleaning up litter, following the three R’s – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and helping by planting trees, establishing rain and habitat gardens, we are protecting our land and water resources that sustain us all.

