OSWEGO COUNTY – You can help by doing a simple clean-up for your neighborhood and community.
According to the study by “Keep America Beautiful,” litter costs in resources over $11.5 billion every year. Plastic litter has continually increased since 1969. Litter is a contributor to polluting our soils and contaminating our water.
By cleaning up litter, following the three R’s – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and helping by planting trees, establishing rain and habitat gardens, we are protecting our land and water resources that sustain us all.
I pick up roadside litter and trash on my daily walk. I recycle hundreds of drink bottles. BODYARMOR drink bottles appear almost daily at the corner of Town Line Road and Maple Ave. and I exercise my back by bending over and picking them up and carrying them to my recycle bin. Whoever litters them probably has no connection to the environment nor was told by their parents not to throw stuff out the window.
Those who are raised correctly receive a “DO NOT LITTER” lesson early and often.
I once was driving behind an SUV with the bumper sticker “MY KID IS AN HONOR STUDENT AT ……..MIDDLE SCHOOL”. At some point, the drivers’ side window was lowered and a hand was extended with a candy wrapper, depositing the wrapper into the wind. It was a perfect example of how disrespect is taught.