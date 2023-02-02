OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), is seeking its next family to partner with for home ownership. “We’ve embarked on our next home renovation project and hope to find a qualified family,” OCHFH Executive Director Samuel Raponi said.

OCHFH is hosting information sessions from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sat., February 18, at the Fulton Municipal Building, 141 S. First St., Fulton. The sessions cover a family’s need for better housing, the ability to pay an affordable mortgage, and the family’s willingness to partner with habitat.

Our vision of providing decent places to live within our community begins with the partnering of volunteers and families,” OCHFH Board Member and The Desens House Executive Director Dean Wright said. “By working with us from the application and eligibility process through the construction phase and closing, OCHFH will prepare the eligible family for the various responsibilities of home ownership.”

Raponi explained that to make Habitat homes more affordable, the family selected will be required to provide “sweat equity” hours which means they are required to work alongside Habitat volunteers to get the house ready for occupancy. This partnership sets the Habitat for Humanity program apart from others.

Anyone interested in being considered for the home ownership program, who has questions, or would like to volunteer on a Habitat project should email Raponi at [email protected]. Additional information on the program is at www.oswegohabitat.org.

