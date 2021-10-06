OSWEGO – Come join in on some fun and competition at the Mutt Putt & Yappy Hour at Battle Island State Park & Golf Course on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 3 to 7 p.m.

This benefit for the Oswego County Humane Society will feature a Putting Contest, Kristin’s Kitchen’s fabulous hors d’oeuvres, and music by John McConnell. This event will also be the kickoff of a fabulous online silent auction running through mid-November.

Contestants participating in the 3-Putt combination contest will attempt sinking a 10, 30, and 50 foot putt to win a $5,000 cash prize.

Admission to the event is $30.00 or $50.00 for those willing to take a mutt putt chance. Tickets can be purchased online at www.oswegohumane.org/events or by calling the office at 315-207-1070.

This event is in cooperation with the New York State Office of Parks and Recreation and Historic Preservation- Central Region.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related